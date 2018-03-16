Tired of excuses, parents in this Wake County town demand more schools

Parents in this western Wake County town are tired of busing their children to middle schools and high schools in Cary.
"Morrisville is the only town in Wake County that does not have a middle or high school," said Jennifer Breva, spokeswoman for a group that's calling on town and school leaders to work together to bring a middle and high school to Morrisville. The group took its campaign to the Morrisville Town Council on Tuesday.
Breva noted that the base middle school for her Morrisville neighborhood is East Cary. "It is a 25-minute car drive from my house," she said.
And the commute is getting worse as Cary middle schools and high schools fill up, Breva said. "A neighborhood in Morrisville — Breckenridge —was at Mills Park Middle in west Cary until that school became too crowded," she said. "Residents in west Cary did not want to change the calendar from traditional to year-round to fit more students, so Beckrenridge was sent further away, to West Cary Middle School."
And that's not the only example. "Alston Ridge Middle will be built next year. It is 11 minutes from my house," Breva said. "But it will be opened traditional and west Cary will only fit there."
School board member Kathy Hartenstine acknowledged that Alston Ridge was scheduled to open on the traditional calendar. "We believe we need more traditional schools based on demand," she said. "However, our hands may get tied" if the need for classroom seats outweighs the preference for a traditional school, she added.
The long commutes to Cary schools are making it hard for parents and the Morrisville community to support middle and high school students, Breva said. "It is a burden for families to live far from schools and fight RTP traffic to get there for volunteering, meetings with teachers, PTA meetings and after-school activities," she said.
"School success is all about parent involvement."
Not all Cary schools have active parent-teacher associations, perhaps because of the commutes that parents face, Breva said. "East Cary Middle has a very small and not very active PTA," she said. "My friend went to a meeting and only six parents were there with a student population of 900.
"I have my kids in private school because I refuse to send them to East Cary."
At Tuesday's town council meeting, parent Kevin O'Connor noted that Cary has one middle school for every 27,000 residents. Morrisville, with roughly 25,000 people, is nearing that population threshold.
"We have zero middle schools," O'Connor said. "That is not right. We need this. We need the council to work with the school board."
Breva said she and other parents have heard the excuses for Morrisvillle's school deficit and found them lacking. "The Town of Morrisville tells us there is no land," she said. "But there is land that can be rezoned. (The Wake school system) tells us they can't afford the land. But the town can help supplement those purchases."
Breva faulted the town for not setting aside land for schools. "Morrisville was poorly planned," she said. "Cary banked land for schools. Morrisville did not. We see high-density housing developments going up with no plans for schools."
She suggested Morrisville leaders have long preferred private development over land for public schools because private developments "bring in tax revenue and campaign donations."
At Tuesday's meeting, council members were sensitive to criticism that they had not done enough to bring a middle school and high school to Morrisville.
Councilwoman Liz Johnson said town leaders past and present had lobbied for more schools in Morrisville, but she acknowledged those efforts had fallen short. "Clearly, we haven't gotten all that we want, because we don't have a middle school, and we don't have a high school," she said.
Other council members said the buck stopped with Wake school leaders, Wake commissioners and state lawmakers, not with Morrisville leaders.
"We do not have a legal authority to approve school construction," said Councilman Steve Rao. "That is the responsibility of the Wake County school board. We cannot fund school construction. That is the responsibility of the Wake County commissioners."
Rao called on Morrisville residents to lobby state lawmakers to allow Morrisville to enact fees on development. "Because if we had impact fees, I can tell you this, we would have millions and millions of dollars that we could invest to build new schools," he said.
Councilman Satish Garimella said he would remember Morrisville's school needs when Wake leaders come asking for support for the next school board referendum. "If anyone comes to me as an elected official for this one, I'll ask what is for Morrisville? What are we getting?"
Councilman Michael Schlink dismissed the notion that Morrisville has no land for schools. "There is land out there that they can get," he said. "They (school leaders) just have to have the will for it."
Town Manager Martha Paige added that the town attorney was investigating the legality of Morrisville buying land for a school.
Councilman Jerry Windle called on the council to step up its game. "I appreciate the idea that the town has advocated for years," he said. "What bothers me as an individual and as a brand new council member, we have advocated so strongly for years and yet we're not one inch closer to getting a new school."
"The people of Morrisville have elected us to be their representative voice to stand up for them and to make it happen," Windle said. "I think we have a renewed commitment to get with the board of education and not just ask nicely but start demanding."
Growth in Morrisville isn't lost on Wake school leaders, said spokeswoman Lisa Luten. "Morrisville is experiencing a lot of growth," she said. "We're building rapidly in that area to keep up."
Luten pointed to Parkside Elementary, which will open in Morrisville in 2019, and Alston Ridge Middle, which will open in Cary, also in 2019. Green Level High in Cary will open in 2019 and free up room in the area high schools that serve Morrisville, she noted.
But Alston Ridge Middle and Green Level High don't have Morrisville addresses, and neither do any other middle and high schools in Wake's seven-yer school-building plan.
Breva did say she was encouraged after talking with Hartenstine. "She is very excited about working with Morrisville to get at least high school," she said.
But Hartenstine did say that Wake builds schools where they're needed, not necessarily where they're wanted. "Wake County builds schools for the district, not a particular town," she said.
Breva remains frustrated. "I am tired of saying goodbye to neighbors because of the lack of schools here," she said. "I am tired of paying real estate taxes and seeing schools being built in high-growth areas, but Morrisville is sent to Cary's leftover schools."
