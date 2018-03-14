He walked out of his NC high school to protest gun violence. But he stood alone.

Justin Blackman was alone in his protest of gun violence among hundreds of students at his North Carolina high school.

Blackman, 16, said he was the only student out of hundreds at Wilson Preparatory Academy to participate in Walkout Day on Wednesday.

In a video Blackman posted on Twitter on Wednesday, he showed himself outside his school.

"It's National Walkout Day," he saId in the video. "I'm the only one in my school out here. No one here but me. They didn't really get into it too much. No one really said anything. ... I'm in Spanish class right now. He let me walk out; he didn't really care."

Blackman's video was viewed more than 2.4 million times by Wednesday evening. It had been retweeted nearly 40,000 times and liked more than 142,000 times.

Nationwide, students walked out of school in a tribute to the 17 people killed in a February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Some students used the walkout as a call to action for legislators to pass stricter gun control measures.

Blackman said a student at Stoneman Douglas reached out to him to thank him for supporting the cause. Another person from Sandy Hook Elementary School also reached out to thank him.

“She was telling me about how she really liked what I did. I told her it was no big deal and I would want someone to do it if it was this school, God forbid,” he said.

Wilson Preparatory Academy spokeswoman Janet Conner-Knox told CNN: "We teach our students to be independent thinkers. (Blackman) is an independent thinker."

"Now, I truly know that one person is all it takes," Blackman said. "No matter the age, skin color, gender — it doesn't matter. I'm young and I have a voice."