Here's how NC universities fared in new graduate program rankings

The Triangle's research universities were represented in the latest rankings of graduate programs by the U.S. News & World Report.
Duke, UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State had some highly ranked programs on the list, which is published online Tuesday. Here's a rundown:
Business: Duke (11), UNC (19th) and NCSU (92) in full-time master's of business administration programs
Education: UNC (30), NCSU (46), UNC Charlotte and UNC Greensboro (tied at 78), Appalachian State (112), UNC Wilmington (150), East Carolina and Western Carolina universities (tied for 164)
Never miss a local story.
Engineering: NCSU (24), Duke (26) and UNC Charlotte (145). N.C. State and Duke both improved.
Law: Duke (11), Wake Forest University (32), UNC (45). Duke fell one notch, and UNC dropped from 39th, while Wake Forest climbed four spots.
Medicine: Duke (10), UNC (23) and Wake Forest (52). Duke and UNC both fell slightly in this category. In primary care medicine, UNC was No. 1 in the country. Others in the primary care list were Duke (26), ECU (32) and Wake Forest (61).
Nursing: Duke (2), UNC (14), UNC Greensboro (55), ECU (112), Winston-Salem State (121), UNC Wilmington (141) in the master's program. In the doctor of nursing practice (DNP) program, Duke was No. 1, UNC (13), UNC-G (54), ECU (101) and WSSU (123).
North Carolina schools also placed highly in some sub-specialty programs within the fields.
This year, U.S. News also examined graduate science fields such as biology and chemistry, as well as public affairs, social work and criminology. Here are the results:
Social Work: UNC (5), UNCC (54), NCSU (75), UNCG (88), ECU (147), WCU and ASU (tied at 174), Fayetteville State University (220)
Public Affairs: Duke (18), UNC (23), NCSU (44), UNCC (59), UNCG (108), ASU (123), ECU and UNCW (tied at 135)
Biology: Duke (10), UNC (33), NCSU (85), WFU (112), UNCC (140), ECU (175), UNCG (190)
Chemistry: UNC (15), Duke (32), NCSU (52), WFU (122)
Computer Science: Duke and UNC (tied at 25), NCSU (43), UNCC (91)
Earth Sciences: Duke (46), UNC (54) and NCSU (68)
Mathematics: Duke (16), UNC (34), NCSU (53), UNCC (108)
Statistics: UNC (8) in biostatistics, Duke (12), NCSU (16), UNC (19) in statistics and operations research, Duke (44) in biostatistics and bioinformatics, UNCC (97) in math and statistics
Physics: Duke (28), UNC (47), NCSU (52), WFU (110) and UNCC (124)
U.S. News, which has been criticized for its role in a rankings competition with negative consequences, has refined its methodology to take into account graduate outcomes.
"In measuring graduate schools nationwide, our ranking formulas evolve as more and more data become available," Robert Morse, chief data strategist, said in a news release. "From MBA programs to law schools, our aim is to take full advantage of data that are representative of incoming classes and to provide information, where available, on career placement success."
The six graduate disciplines U.S. News ranks each year are evaluated on factors such as employment rates and starting salaries for graduates and standardized test scores of newly enrolled students. The methodology varies across the fields.
U.S. News ranked undergraduate education at colleges and universities last September.
Jane Stancill: 919-829-4559, @janestancill
Comments