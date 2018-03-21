Snow: Orange County, several other school districts opening late

Several schools districts in Central North Carolina are opening late because of Wednesday morning's winter weather.

Light wet snow began to fall north of Interstate 85 early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the snow or sleet is expected in this area until noon.

Orange County Schools, Granville County Schools and Caswell County Schools are on a 3-hour delay Wednesday morning.

Alamance-Burlington Schools and Person County Schools are on a two-hour delay.

Here's the full list of school closings and delays in the Triangle.