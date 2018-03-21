Check out the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on more winter weather moving our way. ABC11
Check out the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on more winter weather moving our way. ABC11

Education

Snow: Orange County, several other school districts opening late

By Camila Molina

cmolina@newsobserver.com

March 21, 2018 06:21 AM

Several schools districts in Central North Carolina are opening late because of Wednesday morning's winter weather.

Light wet snow began to fall north of Interstate 85 early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the snow or sleet is expected in this area until noon.

Orange County Schools, Granville County Schools and Caswell County Schools are on a 3-hour delay Wednesday morning.

Alamance-Burlington Schools and Person County Schools are on a two-hour delay.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here's the full list of school closings and delays in the Triangle.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  