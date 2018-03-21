Bomb threat that led to lockdown went to the wrong school, police say

Wake Forest police say Tuesday's bomb threat against Heritage Middle School was made by an individual outside the United States who intended to call another school in another state.
Police are now helping law enforcement in that state in an effort to locate and arrest the person responsible, Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Heritage Middle School received a call from someone who threatened to deliver a bomb to the school at a specific time in the afternoon, Crabtree said.
School officials immediately contacted local law enforcement and security at the Wake County school system, Crabtree said. Wake Forest police and the Wake County Sheriff's Office began investigating and provided additional security at Heritage Elementary, Middle and High schools, he said.
As a precaution, school officials placed all three schools on “community lockdown,” which prevented anyone from entering the schools. Officials lifted the lockdown at Heritage High School around 3 p.m. and at Heritage Middle and Elementary schools a few hours later.
Wake Forest police provided extra security at the three schools on Wednesday morning, Crabtree said.
