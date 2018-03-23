Wake County schools turn half day into full day, and some people aren't happy about it

Thousands of Wake County students who thought they would have a half-day of school next Thursday in advance of spring break now have to spend a full day in class.
Students who attend year-round schools, modified-calendar schools and some early colleges were supposed to go home 2 1/2 hours early on Thursday, March 29. But traditional-calendar students will make up a snow day that Thursday, so Wake says it made the switch to accommodate parents who have children on different calendars.
“Traditional calendar students are in school on March 29 as a make-up day,” the school system said in an online post Thursday. “Having both calendars release at different times would create a hardship for these parents.”
Some families are upset about the change, and that the announcement was made only seven days in advance.
Cyndi Tomblin of Cary had hoped to treat her 11-year-old twins to a birthday party next Thursday afternoon at Jumpstreet, an indoor trampoline park in Cary. “I’ll lose my deposit if I can cancel the party,” she said.
Tomblin said she knows that calendars are subject to change; what she doesn’t appreciate is the last-minute switch.
“We’re a week out,” she said on Thursday. “It’s not really fair.”
Tomblin’s children are in elementary, middle and high school, and they’re on Wake’s traditional, year-round and modified calendars. Because of that, scheduling an event like a birthday party can be hard, she said. The scheduling was initially made easier because March 29 was supposed to be a day off for traditional-calendar students.
“It takes me a lot of time to plan things around all of these different calendars,” she said.
Tomblin said she understood the schools made the change because they did not want to create a hardship for parents. But to her, a last-minute calendar change “is a bigger hardship,” especially for parents who have made plans for next Thursday afternoon.
In a Twitter post, a parent wondered which of the remainingSaturday makeup days would be dropped now that next Thursday is a full day. Year-round schools only go to school for a half day on Saturdays.
“That’s a fair question,” said schools spokeswoman Lisa Luten.
The school system, she said, is looking at possible schedule changes. But because the threat of winter weather isn’t over, “we want to wait to make those decisions,” she said.
