The Wake County Board of Education was in a forgiving mood on Tuesday.

The board forgave three scheduled makeup days — April 7 and April 14 on the year-round calendar and June 11 on the traditional calendar.

Instead of making those days up, the schools will use so-called banked time. Because Wake students go to school for more than the 1,025 hours required by the state, they have hours in the bank they can use to forgive time lost to bad weather.