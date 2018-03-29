UNC rally against gun violence features Parkland survivors, relatives

Hundreds of people turned out at UNC-Chapel Hill on Thursday to rally in support of gun control measures and continue the movement started by the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
The event, on Polk Place at the center of UNC's campus, was emotional at times, as survivors of the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Fla., told stories about the friends and relatives they lost. Outside UNC's main administrative building, 17 empty chairs were set up, with a bouquet of flowers in each, representing the people who died in the shooting.
Along the sidewalks, anti-violence groups and voter registration tables were set up. At one table, students sold Carolina blue bracelets to raise money for the high school. The event was sponsored by a student group, UNC4MSD.
Just days after worldwide rallies, including a huge march on Washington, organizers said they wanted to keep the momentum going and spur college students to become more active. Speakers outlined the steps they want to see — including universal background checks and bans on bumpstocks and assault-style rifles.
Two students-turned-activists from the high school spoke, as well as the brother of a victim and the cousin of a victim.
"It's too late for my sister. ... As a nation, we need to come together during these midterm elections and hold our officials accountable," said Robert Schentrup, brother of Parkland victim Carmen Schentrup. "We need to let them know that their inaction will no longer stand, and we need to let them know that they are either with us or against us, because come November, when we all head to the polls, we will vote them out!"
Ali Guttenberg, a first-year student at UNC, recalled the terrible day when she got a text from her father that there was a shooting at her cousins' high school in Florida. Two hours later, she learned that while one cousin was safe, the other — Jamie Guttenberg — died from a gunshot wound to the back.
"Jamie was beautiful, smart and sweet and had so much life to live, but now she is dead," she said. "How could this be possible?"
She described how her cousin would never have a sweet 16 party, or get her driver's license, go to college, get married or have children.
"I will never stop fighting so that the world will not forget Jamie, and all the other victims of senseless gun violence," Guttenberg said.
She also talked about the need for better mental health care, hardened schools and a reasonable discussion about limits on guns. "A 19-year-old kid has no reason to have an AR-15. An AR-15 is a weapon of war," she said.
Nearby, Farris Barakat bowed his head and sobbed. Schentrup reached out and grasped Barakat's hand.
Barakat is the brother of UNC dental student Deah Barakat, who was slain in 2015 at his apartment, along with his wife and her sister in a shooting that led to murder charges against a neighbor.
Rising, Barakat talked about trying to heal three years later and told the crowd, "Do not let hate sink into your hearts."
Jaclyn Corin, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, said her childhood innocence was stolen in six minutes and 20 seconds, the time it took for the gunman to inflict so much damage in her school.
Corin said she and her fellow activists don't want to repeal the Second Amendment, but seek sensible regulation. And there are other steps, she said, such as a digitized gun registry, universal background checks and government-funded research on gun violence. "These three (things) have about 97 percent support from the citizens of our country, so why aren't the people on Capitol Hill doing anything?"
Not everyone agrees on assault weapons bans, she said, but she urged students to fight for what they believe in.
The rally featured student speakers from UNC, Duke and Elon universities, as well as state legislators, community organizers and Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger, who told the students, "You are making a difference. Keep going."
N.C. House Rep. Marcia Morey, a Durham Democrat and former judge, said she had already drafted a bill for a red flag restraining order that would allow law enforcement to take guns away from anyone deemed dangerous. She also tore up a questionnaire sent to her by the National Rifle Association, as the crowd cheered.
On Thursday, the NRA posted a video on social media, depicting signs from last weekend's marches. "Think they don't want to ban your guns? Think again," the video said. "Emboldened by the mainstream media, the gun-control lobby is no longer distancing themselves from the radical idea of repealing the Second Amendment and banning all firearms."
Mary Alice Blackstock, a UNC junior from Kitty Hawk, attended Thursday's rally with her friends. She said she was touched by the personal stories.
"Hearing survivors of the shooting really helps wake people up," she said.
Blackstock predicted that the anti-gun violence movement would become bigger, when today's high school students arrive on college campuses.
Rally organizer Joshua Romero, a UNC freshman, said the tide is turning. "We are not the future," he said. "We are the now, and we are relentless."
