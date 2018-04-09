Should NC foot the $45 million to $79 million bill to get more school nurses?

Surveillance video shows moments before and after a tree falls on top of a Greenville County, SC school bus. Reports indicate that the bus driver is fine, but five students from Southside High School are injured.
Over 1000 students at Broughton High School in Raleigh walked out of class to a rally protesting gun violence in schools on March 21, 2018. It follows in the wake of an incident in Parkland, Florida last month where 17 people were killed.
With snow in the afternoon forecast, Wake County followed other area school systems, announcing that schools would close three hours early on Monday, March 12, 2018. Students at Daniels Middle School on Oberlin Rd. in Raleigh head home around noon.
The mass shooting at a Parkland high school has reignited the debate about arming teachers at schools. Our Elon University/News & Observer/Charlotte Observer poll shows North Carolina teachers think that's a bad idea.
UNC-Chapel Hill students gathered in front of Wilson Library on Thursday February 22, 2018 to honor the 17 victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. and listen to speakers address moving forward in the discussion about access to guns in Ame
The Carolina Hurricanes had about 9,000 guests attend practice at PNC Arena on Feb. 21, 2018. Elementary school students from 11 Wake County schools were invited as part of the Canes' Readvolution reading program.
House Speaker Tim Moore announced Tuesday that he’s forming a new school safety committee that will be charged with developing recommendations for how to improve safety in the state’s schools. During a press conference Tuesday in Shelby, Moore sai