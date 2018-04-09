Police will heighten security at 3 Chapel Hill schools on Tuesday after reported threat

Police will have a stronger presence at three Chapel Hill schools on Tuesday, after four young students reported that a man threatened the high school.
Seawell Elementary, Smith Middle and Chapel Hill High will have officers stationed there Tuesday as a precautionary measure to heighten security, said police spokesman Ran Northam. The schools are next to each other off of Seawell School Road.
The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools system said a small group of girls, younger than 10 years in age, reported being approached by a man Monday while on a walking trail behind the three schools.
The girls said the man, wearing a camouflage backpack, said he was going to do harm at Chapel Hill High on Tuesday, according to the school district.
Chapel Hill High School principal Sulura Jackson sent a message to parents at 5 p.m. Monday.
"We recently received a second hand report of a man and woman walking in the woods near our school. Reportedly, the man told four young girls, all under the age of ten, he was going to shoot up the school on Tuesday," Jackson said. "The man stated that he had a gun in the camouflage backpack he was carrying. We cannot confirm the credibility of this threat."
Comments