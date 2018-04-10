NCCU student is first African-American to lead UNC Association of Student Governments

An N.C. Central University student from Raleigh has been elected the president of the UNC System's student government association.
Bettylenah Njaramba, a junior majoring in elementary education, is the first African-American to serve as president of the UNC Association of Student Governments. As part of her role, she will hold a non-voting seat on the UNC Board of Governors, representing students across the 17-campus system.
Njaramba's term, during the 2018-19 academic year, includes service on the Council of Student Body Presidents. As a member of the UNC board, she will be in a position to speak for students on issues of policy.
At NCCU, she serves as a member of the student government association, and she is president of the group Association of Students for a Better Africa.
Njaramba is from Raleigh, but has family roots in Kenya. She plans to join the Peace Corps after graduation before pursuing advanced degrees in teaching, according to an announcement from NCCU about her election.
