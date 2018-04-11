Third-grade teacher Kristi Gutshall leads class at Holly Grove Elementary School in Holly Springs, N.C.., on Nov.16, 2017. Holly Grove will be getting a new principal to replace Kathy Knezevic, who is leaving to become an assistant principal at the Wake Young Women's Leadership Academy in Raleigh.
Education

Changes coming to principals at two Wake County elementary schools

By T. Keung Hui

khui@newsobserver.com

April 11, 2018 12:44 PM

RALEIGH

Two Wake County elementary schools are seeing changes in who will be leading them.

The Wake County school board announced Tuesday that Kathy Knezevic will leave her position as principal of Holly Grove Elementary School in Holly Springs on April 23 to become an assistant principal at the Wake Young Women's Leadership Academy in Raleigh. Knezevic has led Holly Grove since 2014.

Jan Hargrove, a retired Wake principal, will serve as Holly Grove's interim principal through the end of June. A permanent replacement for Knezevic hasn't been named yet.

Also announced Tuesday:

  • Kelly Wilson will become principal of West Lake Elementary School near Apex, with a salary of $86,570, starting May 14. She has been an assistant principal at Combs Elementary School in Raleigh since 2013.
  • The contract for Kathy Chontos to be interim assistant superintendent for student support services was extended through June 30.
