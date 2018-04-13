Amid sewage leaks and strong urine odor, families say Raleigh school needs to be fixed

SHARE COPY LINK Several parents and students at West Millbrook Middle School in Raleigh asked the Wake County school board on April 10, 2018 to speed up the start of planned renovations. Speakers said the 42-year-old campus is falling apart. Kevin Keister

Several parents and students at West Millbrook Middle School in Raleigh asked the Wake County school board on April 10, 2018 to speed up the start of planned renovations. Speakers said the 42-year-old campus is falling apart. Kevin Keister