One student injured in brawl at Athens Drive High School

One student was taken to the hospital after a brawl broke out between several students at Athens Drive High School on Thursday afternoon.
The fight, which started about 2:20 p.m. in a school parking lot, included students from Athens Drive and other schools, according to the principal.
Stephen Mares, principal of the west Raleigh school, posted a message on the school's website at 5 p.m. Thursday notifying families about the fight. He said he arrived in the parking shortly after the student was injured.
"I arrived in the parking lot with other school staff about this time, and the fight ended," Mares wrote. "We immediately called EMS to assist our student and Raleigh Police Department to investigate the assault."
A video posted Thursday on YouTube shows a violent encounter, with people punching and yelling. At one point in the video, which lasts one minute and 37 seconds, a young man is seen lying on the ground and not moving.
Raleigh police are investigating. Mares said he will work with the Wake County school system's security department to "determine appropriate disciplinary action for the students involved."
Mares said the incident "lasted just a few minutes."
Wake County schools spokeswoman Lisa Luten said more than a dozen students were involved.
After the fight ended, students left the parking lot, and school athletic activities continued as normal.
Raleigh police and school security will be at the Athens Drive High School campus Friday morning.
