Police searching Fuquay-Varina High School after bomb threat

Police evacuated Fuquay-Varina High School on Monday morning after the school received a bomb threat, though police cautioned that they did not think the threat was credible.
"At this point we do not have information that leads us to believe this is a credible threat, however given the importance of the protection of students, teachers, faculty and our community we are investigating this threat seriously until evidence proves otherwise," police said in a Facebook post about 7:15 a.m.
Police said people were moved out of the building so officers could search.
