Students from East Chapel Hill High School participate in nationwide walkout

Students from East Chapel Hill High School march down N. Lakeshore Dr. in Chapel Hill as they participate in National Walkout Day on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shootings on Friday, April 20, 2018.
Ayesha Chaudhary
Broughton students walk out to protest gun violence

Over 1000 students at Broughton High School in Raleigh walked out of class to a rally protesting gun violence in schools on March 21, 2018. It follows in the wake of an incident in Parkland, Florida last month where 17 people were killed.