NCCU relaunches branding with new video

North Carolina Central University unveiled a new logo on Thursday, April 19, 2018 as part of a larger branding effort.
North Carolina Central University
Broughton students walk out to protest gun violence

Wake Ed

Broughton students walk out to protest gun violence

Over 1000 students at Broughton High School in Raleigh walked out of class to a rally protesting gun violence in schools on March 21, 2018. It follows in the wake of an incident in Parkland, Florida last month where 17 people were killed.