NCCU relaunches branding with new video

Students from East Chapel Hill High School march down N. Lakeshore Dr. in Chapel Hill as they participate in National Walkout Day on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shootings on Friday, April 20, 2018.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Americans age 15 to 34, and universities can be a hotbed for mental disorders. Stress, substance abuse, poor sleep and dietary habits can trigger dormant mental health issues.
Several parents and students at West Millbrook Middle School in Raleigh asked the Wake County school board on April 10, 2018 to speed up the start of planned renovations. Speakers said the 42-year-old campus is falling apart.
A video circulating on social media shows a large brawl involving numerous people at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh, NC Thursday afternoon, April 12, 2018. One person was transported to the hospital by EMS.
Surveillance video shows moments before and after a tree falls on top of a Greenville County, SC school bus. Reports indicate that the bus driver is fine, but five students from Southside High School are injured.
Over 1000 students at Broughton High School in Raleigh walked out of class to a rally protesting gun violence in schools on March 21, 2018. It follows in the wake of an incident in Parkland, Florida last month where 17 people were killed.
With snow in the afternoon forecast, Wake County followed other area school systems, announcing that schools would close three hours early on Monday, March 12, 2018. Students at Daniels Middle School on Oberlin Rd. in Raleigh head home around noon.
The mass shooting at a Parkland high school has reignited the debate about arming teachers at schools. Our Elon University/News & Observer/Charlotte Observer poll shows North Carolina teachers think that's a bad idea.