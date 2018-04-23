See where NC ranks in the US on average teacher pay and how far it has to go

North Carolina is climbing the national rankings on average teacher pay, jumping over $50,000 for the first time. But a new report puts the state 37th in the U.S. and $9,600 below the national average.

North Carolina's average teacher salary this school year is estimated to be $50,861 by the National Education Association, up from $49,970 last school year, according to new figures released Monday. The NEA estimates that the average salary for a U.S. teacher is $60,483.

The new average salary helped raise North Carolina's estimated national ranking by two spots to 37th. The NEA had initially estimated that the state ranked 35th last school year, but final figures released in the new report said North Carolina was actually 39th.

In addition to teacher pay, the NEA report estimates that North Carolina is ranked 39th in the nation this school year in spending per student at $9,528 per child. The national average is estimated at $11,934.

“Our students deserve public schools that have the resources they need to be successful and educators who are respected like the professionals they are,” Mark Jewell, president of the N.C. Association of Educators, the state affiliate of the NEA, said in a written statement Monday. “Instead of prioritizing corporate boardrooms, our elected leaders should be making critical investments in our classrooms.”

The NEA teacher rankings have been used as a measuring stick for legislators and education groups to gauge the adequacy of teacher pay.

The $50,000 benchmark has been a major symbolic milestone, with the Republican-led state legislature passing several raises in recent years after the recession had dropped North Carolina to 45th in the NEA rankings in 2011. But Democrats have complained that teacher pay hasn't risen enough, especially for highly experienced teachers.

According to the NEA report, the average teacher salary in North Carolina has risen 5 percent since 2009 but, when adjusted for inflation, the amount has dropped 9.4 percent.

The NEA figure is slightly lower than the $51,214 figure cited earlier this year in a report by the state Department of Public Instruction.

The state can’t take complete credit for teachers eclipsing the $50,000 mark, because many school districts supplement the state base salary. This year, the average local supplement was $4,337.

Teacher pay and education spending are expected to be major issues during this year's session of the state legislature.