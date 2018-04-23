Bomb hoax messes up schedules for schools in Holly Springs area

Families that depend on school buses based at Holly Springs High School had their schedules disrupted Monday when an early morning bomb threat for the high school locked down the campus, including all the buses.
The Wake County Public School System operates a three-tier bus system in which vehicles make runs to high schools, which begin first, and then work to get middle school and elementary school students to their schools.
When school officials posted a 6:30 a.m. notice and activated a phone alert system saying the buses were unable to leave the high school while authorities swept the area, they warned all parents that the lock down would "cause a significant delay to the bus schedule."
Schools spokeswoman Lisa Luten said the bus problem affected Holly Grove, Holly Ridge, Holly Springs and Oakview elementary schools; Holly Grove and Holly Ridge middle schools; Apex Friendship and Holly Springs high schools, and two bus routes serving Enloe High School.
The bomb threat was sent to school administrators about 4 a.m., police said.
Holly Springs police, helped by a K-9 unit from Raleigh police, swept the campus and declared it all clear about 7:30 a.m.
