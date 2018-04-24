Wake recognizes top rookie teachers of the year

Leanne Klarer of Millbrook Elementary, Myriah Luke of East Millbrook Middle, Rebeka Townsend of Rolesville High and Kennedy Wilmer of Lynn Road Elementary won the Wake County school system's 2017-18 Diane Kent Parker First-Year Teacher Award.
Broughton students walk out to protest gun violence

Over 1000 students at Broughton High School in Raleigh walked out of class to a rally protesting gun violence in schools on March 21, 2018. It follows in the wake of an incident in Parkland, Florida last month where 17 people were killed.