Watch pelicans dive bomb Pepperdine graduation ceremony crowd

Pelicans dropped into a screaming crowd as the Pepperdine University Class of 2018 received diplomas on an outdoor lawn near the Pacific Ocean.
David Caraccio
Wake recognizes top rookie teachers of the year

Education

Wake recognizes top rookie teachers of the year

Leanne Klarer of Millbrook Elementary, Myriah Luke of East Millbrook Middle, Rebeka Townsend of Rolesville High and Kennedy Wilmer of Lynn Road Elementary won the Wake County school system's 2017-18 Diane Kent Parker First-Year Teacher Award.