Watch pelicans dive bomb Pepperdine graduation ceremony crowd

Leanne Klarer of Millbrook Elementary, Myriah Luke of East Millbrook Middle, Rebeka Townsend of Rolesville High and Kennedy Wilmer of Lynn Road Elementary won the Wake County school system's 2017-18 Diane Kent Parker First-Year Teacher Award.
Students from high schools across Chapel Hill and Carrboro walked out of school and marched up to 4.6 miles to Franklin St.'s Peace and Justice Plaza for an anti-gun violence rally on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting.
Students from East Chapel Hill High School march down N. Lakeshore Dr. in Chapel Hill as they participate in National Walkout Day on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shootings on Friday, April 20, 2018.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Americans age 15 to 34, and universities can be a hotbed for mental disorders. Stress, substance abuse, poor sleep and dietary habits can trigger dormant mental health issues.
Several parents and students at West Millbrook Middle School in Raleigh asked the Wake County school board on April 10, 2018 to speed up the start of planned renovations. Speakers said the 42-year-old campus is falling apart.
A video circulating on social media shows a large brawl involving numerous people at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh, NC Thursday afternoon, April 12, 2018. One person was transported to the hospital by EMS.
Surveillance video shows moments before and after a tree falls on top of a Greenville County, SC school bus. Reports indicate that the bus driver is fine, but five students from Southside High School are injured.