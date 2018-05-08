Orange County Schools joins districts canceling classes May 16

Orange County Schools will join Durham and Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools in canceling classes May 16 to allow teachers to rally in Raleigh for better pay and working conditions.

In a 5-0 decision, the Orange County Schools Board of Education voted Monday night to make that day – the General Assembly’s opening day – an optional teacher work day. Board members Stephen Halkiotis and Donna Coffey missed the meeting.

District Superintendent Todd Wirt said more than 40 percent of Orange County teachers had requested that day off, with that number expected to grow if classes were held. He said the day would not have to be made up because the district will still have reached the mandated number of hours of instruction by the end of the school year.

Brian Link, a teacher at East Chapel Hill School and president of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Association of Educators, said the board’s move gives teachers who want to rally in Raleigh several options: they can take annual leave, they can take a personal day, they can use banked hours, or they could choose to take a day without pay. Link attended the meeting in support of Orange County teachers.

Wake and Guilford county schools also decided Monday to close for the rally.

Thousands are expected on the first day of the General Assembly's session for the "March for Students and Rally for Respect," organized by the N.C. Association of Educators.