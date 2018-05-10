He just started playing the cello, but Wake 7th-grader will perform at Carnegie Hall

SHARE COPY LINK Tristen Johnson, a seventh-grader at Zebulon Middle Magnet School, has been selected to play cello in the National Honors Junior Orchestra at Carnegie Hall in New York City in June. Wake County Public Schools

