He just started playing the cello, but Wake 7th-grader will perform at Carnegie Hall

How do you get to Carnegie Hall?
Practice, practice, practice.
That's how the joke goes, but Tristen Johnson is proof that hard work and talent are on display at the famous Manhattan concert venue.
Johnson was selected for the 2018 Middle School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall.
Johnson, 13, a seventh-grade Zebulon Middle Magnet School student, has only been playing the cello for about a year and a half, according to Wake County Schools, but he's already on his way to the top.
"We could not be any prouder of seventh-grader Tristen Johnson," the school system said on social media on Thursday.
'"Tristen already has his sights set on a career in music. We think he's well on his way."
Johnson will join other students from 44 states, Canada, Mexico, Taiwan and Isle of Man on a five-day trip to New York, where they will learn from master conductors, according to the Triangle Tribune.
