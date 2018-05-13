Apple's Tim Cook talks about Steve Jobs, data privacy and global warming while speaking at Duke's commencement

Apple CEO Tim Cook talks about his friendship with Steve Jobs, data privacy, global warming and daring to think different while speaking at Duke's commencement in Durham, NC Sunday, May 13, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
Joe Van Gogh barista describes how she was fired

Local

Joe Van Gogh barista describes how she was fired

Britni Brown describes her interaction with Duke Vice President for Student Affairs, Larry Moneta and how she was later fired for playing “Get Paid” by Young Dolph, during an interview on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Duke University in Durham, N.C.