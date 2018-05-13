Apple's Tim Cook talks about Steve Jobs, data privacy and global warming while speaking at Duke's commencement

Britni Brown describes her interaction with Duke Vice President for Student Affairs, Larry Moneta and how she was later fired for playing “Get Paid” by Young Dolph, during an interview on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Duke University in Durham, N.C.
A group of nearly 20 protestors marched into the offices Larry Moneta, Duke’s Vice President for Student Affairs to voice their opposition to the firing of two employees of the Joe Van Gogh coffee shop on the Duke University campus.
Former NBA star David Robinson, a member of the Knight Commission and the Rice commission, said the UNC academic fraud case "undermines" what college basketball should be about. Robinson was speaking at a meeting of the Knight Commission.
A group of nearly 20 protestors gathered to voice their opposition to the firing of two employees of the Joe Van Gogh coffee shop on the Duke University campus on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 in Durham, N.C.
The top students graduating from Wake County’s high schools are recognized during the Wake School Board meeting in Cary, on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. School officials say that naming valedictorians causes ‘unhealthy competition”.