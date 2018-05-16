Thousands of NC teachers start their march up Fayetteville Street in Raleigh

#Red4Ed begins as teachers begin their march up Fayetteville St. to the legislative building.
Casey Toth
Joe Van Gogh barista describes how she was fired

Britni Brown describes her interaction with Duke Vice President for Student Affairs, Larry Moneta and how she was later fired for playing “Get Paid” by Young Dolph, during an interview on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Duke University in Durham, N.C.