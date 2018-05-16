Raw Video: NC Teachers March on Legislature

Educators from across North Carolina rallied on Wednesday, June 25, 2014, on the Bicentennial Mall in front of the NC Legislature building in Raleigh. The group marched from NCAE headquarters to the Legislature calling for better pay.
NC teacher protests on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 will start off the state legislature's 2018 budget debate on teacher salary raises, school safety, prison safety, GenX funding, state employee raises, and more leading up to the 2018 midterms.
Britni Brown describes her interaction with Duke Vice President for Student Affairs, Larry Moneta and how she was later fired for playing “Get Paid” by Young Dolph, during an interview on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Duke University in Durham, N.C.
A group of nearly 20 protestors marched into the offices Larry Moneta, Duke’s Vice President for Student Affairs to voice their opposition to the firing of two employees of the Joe Van Gogh coffee shop on the Duke University campus.
Former NBA star David Robinson, a member of the Knight Commission and the Rice commission, said the UNC academic fraud case "undermines" what college basketball should be about. Robinson was speaking at a meeting of the Knight Commission.