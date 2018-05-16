Photos: NC Teachers march on Legislature for better pay and school funding

Thousands of teachers crowd Fayetteville Street as it dead ends into the N.C. State Capitol building in Raleigh, N.C. Wednesday, May 16, 2018 as they march to the N.C. Legislative building during the "March for Students and Rally for Respect," the largest act of organized teacher political action in state history.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Thousands of North Carolina teachers flood the Bicentennial Mall as they head to the Legislature to lobby for better pay, and funding for education on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Thousands of teachers march on Fayetteville Street to the N.C. Legislative building in Raleigh, N.C. Wednesday, May 16, 2018 during the†"March for Students and Rally for Respect," the largest act of organized teacher political action in state history.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
Thousands of North Carolina teachers descend upon the entrance to the Legislature to lobby for better pay, and funding for education on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
In this panoramic photo, teachers gather outside the NCAE headquarters before the March for Students and Rally for Respect Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
People inside watch as thousands of educators and supporters from across the state come to a rally in Raleigh to march to the General Assembly in Raleigh on May 16, 2018. They are seeking higher pay, more funding for schools and more respect for the profession
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Thousands of educators and supporters from across the state come to a rally in Raleigh to march to the General Assembly in Raleigh on May 16, 2018. They are seeking higher pay, more funding for schools and more respect for the profession
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Thousands of educators and supporters from across the state come to a rally in Raleigh to march to the General Assembly in Raleigh on May 16, 2018. They are seeking higher pay, more funding for schools and more respect for the profession
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Thousands of educators and supporters from across the state come to a rally in Raleigh to march to the General Assembly in Raleigh on May 16, 2018. They are seeking higher pay, more funding for schools and more respect for the profession
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Thousands of North Carolina teachers flood the Bicentennial Mall as they head to the Legislature to lobby for better pay, and funding for education on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Thousands of teachers crowd Fayetteville Street in Raleigh, N.C. Wednesday, May 16, 2018 as they march to the N.C. Legislative building during the "March for Students and Rally for Respect," the largest act of organized teacher political action in state history.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Thousands of North Carolina teachers descend upon the entrance to the Legislature to lobby for better pay, and funding for education on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Javier Carranza, a teacher from Asheboro, N.C. captures a selfie with a long line of teachers filling Bicentennial Mall behind him, from the roof of the Legislature on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
In this panoramic photo, teachers gather outside the NCAE headquarters before the March for Students and Rally for Respect Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com