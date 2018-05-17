Watch thousands of NC teachers march to Legislature in 30 seconds

See some of the many signs made by teachers and their supporters as thousands marched and rallied in downtown Raleigh Wednesday, May 16, 2018, to demand that lawmakers do more to raise teacher pay and education spending in North Carolina.
Sen. Phil Berger, president pro tempore of the NC Senate tells reporters that the march on the Legislature by N.C. teachers " is inconveniencing so many students" as over a million across the state are out of school for the day.
Thousands of teachers march on Fayetteville Street to the N.C. Legislative building in Raleigh, N.C. during the "March for Students and Rally for Respect," the largest act of organized teacher political action in state history.
NC teacher protests on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 will start off the state legislature's 2018 budget debate on teacher salary raises, school safety, prison safety, GenX funding, state employee raises, and more leading up to the 2018 midterms.
Educators from across North Carolina rallied on Wednesday, June 25, 2014, on the Bicentennial Mall in front of the NC Legislature building in Raleigh. The group marched from NCAE headquarters to the Legislature calling for better pay.