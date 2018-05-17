Watch thousands of NC teachers march to Legislature in 30 seconds

A time-lapse video shows NC teachers marching to Legislature in Raleigh, N.C. calling for better pay and funding for public schools Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
Jerrold Fernandes
Drone Video: NC teachers march in Raleigh

Thousands of teachers march on Fayetteville Street to the N.C. Legislative building in Raleigh, N.C. during the "March for Students and Rally for Respect," the largest act of organized teacher political action in state history.