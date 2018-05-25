Apex High teacher suspended after video shows him choking a student

An Apex High School teacher has been suspended after a video surfaced on social media apparently showing him choking a male student on campus.
Brian Kelley, a healthful living and physical education teacher at Apex High, has been suspended with pay while the incident is investigated, according to Lisa Luten, a Wake County schools spokeswoman. Luten said the teacher was suspended as soon as the school became aware of the video this week.
The 7-second video was posted Thursday by a person who says he's a parent at the high school. The person tweeted the video to various news outlets, saying the incident happened Thursday.
According to school district records, Kelley also coaches indoor track and spring track at the school, He's worked at Apex High since August 2004.
Apex High students and staff are temporarily using the new Green Level High School in Cary until Apex High's campus is rebuilt.
