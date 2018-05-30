Triangle spellers don't qualify for finals of Spelling Bee

Only one North Carolina speller — but none from the Triangle — will compete Thursday in the nationally televised finals of the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Both Hanna Closs, 12, an eighth-grade student at Lucas Middle School in Durham, and Akshar Yeccherla, 14, an eighth-grade student at Mills Park Middle School in Cary, successfully spelled their words Tuesday and Wednesday. But neither speller had a high enough score after the written portion to be among the 41 spellers who will advance to Thursday's final rounds.

Hanna correctly spelled "revivification" on Wednesday, which means renewal or restoration of life. Akshar correctly spelled "reinvigorate" on Wednesday, which means give new energy or strength to.

Akshar Yeccherla, 14, an 8th-grade student at Mills Park Middle School in Cary, correctly spells the word "reinvigorate" on May 30, 2018 during the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps National Spelling Bee

Rahul Sachdev, 13, a seventh-grade student at Carnage Middle School in Raleigh, and Cameron Glogower, 14, an eighth-grade student at Southside Christian School in Johnston County, were both eliminated after missing their words Wednesday.

Of the 20 North Carolinians in this year's competition, only Eva Vega, 14, an eighth-grade student at Marvin Ridge Middle School in Union County, is advancing to the finals. Eva previously competed in the 2016 national finals and tied for 22nd place.

This year, 516 spellers from around the world came to the competition held near Washington D.C.

Thursday's finals will be televised from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on ESPN2 and 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on ESPN.