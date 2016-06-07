JCC director completes leadership program

Megan Shaner, director of enrollment and student success at Johnston Community College, has completed the N.C. Community College Leadership Program.
The program’s purpose is to develop future community college leaders in North Carolina. The seven-month program offers face-to-face and computer-based learning experiences that acquaint participants with community college issues and help them develop leadership skills.
Shaner said the participants learned a lot about strength-based leadership and how to use personal strengths and the strengths of others to develop solid teams.
“This program puts you in a place with other professionals with similar career paths at similar points in their life trying to make themselves the best leader they can be,” Shaner said. “I enjoyed being with leaders from other community colleges, and what I learned from them and their personal experiences was just as valuable to me as what I learned from the facilitators.”
“I really appreciate the college allowing me to be a part of the program,” she added. “It was worth every minute.”
Shaner has worked at JCC since 2010. In her current role, she oversees admissions, counseling, athletics and student-life opportunities at JCC.
Shaner earned her bachelor’s degree in history and her master’s degree in teaching from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She completed Leadership Johnston in 2013. She serves on the board of the Public Library of Johnston County and Smithfield and is a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Shaner and her husband, Jeremy, live in Smithfield. They have two children, Ivan, 6, and Miranda, 2.
Comments