Energy awards go to Enloe student, school

Enloe High School student Alton Gayton was one of two students to be presented with the 2016 Youth Energy Leadership Award at the 36th annual NEED Youth Awards for Energy Achievement in Washington, D.C. The award includes a $1,500 college scholarship and recognizes students who go above and beyond in their pursuit of energy knowledge and in the teaching of others. Alton plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill to pursue a degree in chemistry and explore its role in renewable energy.
Forestville Road Elementary teacher Renee Roddick received NEED’s Distinguished Service Award, and the school was named North Carolina Elementary School of the Year.
Roddick and Jeri Preddy of Wake County schools were recognized as part of the team organizing the event, and students Alton and Edmond Gayton were recognized for their help on the student team planning the Youth Awards program.
