Girl Scouts earn Gold Awards

Three Girl Scouts have earned their Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouting.
Molly Seelinger of Raleigh earned her award for addressing the issue of habitat loss for barred owls. She assembled five owl boxes, which she placed in local parks, and created a barred owl information kiosk at the Jordan Lake State Recreation Area to inform visitors of the issue of habitat loss. Molly is the daughter of Marc and Maureen Seelinger and is a senior at Cardinal Gibbons High School.
Gabrielle Morello of Cary earned her award for educating her community on service dogs, including types, identification, laws, training and how people can help the service dog community. She held workshops, created a website and handed out booklets. Gabrielle is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Morello and is a senior at Green Hope High School.
Prarthana Kalmath of Cary earned her award for addressing the need for better sanitation and health practices in rural areas of Third World countries. She visited a rural town in India where she spent a week educating children on proper hygiene practices like hand washing. In addition, she met with teachers and was able to integrate health and sanitation lessons into their curriculum at school. Prarthana is the daughter of Pushpa and Ravi Kalmath and is a senior at Raleigh Charter High School.
