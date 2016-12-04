Cary High grad will train as Marine pilot

United States Naval Academy midshipman 1st class Daniel A. Lowry was officially accepted into the Marine Pilot warfare community on Nov. 17. After graduation in May, he will receive his commission as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps. Once he completes The Basic School in Quantico, Va., Daniel will begin his flight training at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla.
Daniel grew up in Garner with his parents, Stuart and Dena Lowry and his sisters Megan and Rachel. He graduated from Cary High School and was a member of the NJROTC program led by Col. Tom Finnerty.
Comments