Scouts achieve Eagle rank

Two Triangle Boy Scouts have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
Miguel Rodriguez of Raleigh is a recent graduate of Needham Broughton High School and is a freshman in the College of Design, Department of Art, at East Carolina University.
For his project, Miguel designed, planned and managed Scouts, friends and family in the building of a raised vegetable garden with six large garden boxes at Needham Broughton High School. The garden is being used by the garden club and the cooking club, and extra food from the garden is shared with community food banks.
Miguel participated on the cross-country team, played recreational soccer, participated in Food Arc and organized and led, as the inaugural president, the Family Career and Community Leaders of America chapter. He served in many leadership roles in Search for Christian Maturity sponsored by the Catholic Diocese of Raleigh. He is the son of Art and Vonda Rodiguez and a member of Troop 213.
Andrew Wock of Willow Springs built a portable creche for Lifepoint Community Church so that the church will be able to present a living Nativity to the community. Andrew attends Fuquay-Varina High School and is the son of Jonathan and Susan Wock and the grandson of Jimmy and Elizabeth Howard. He is a member of Troop 614.
