TEDx comes to Cary Academy

Cary Academy hosted its first-ever TEDx event on Nov. 4, to a sold-out crowd in the new Discovery Studio. Both students and school alumni gave presentations on a variety of topics.
Four Cary Academy students presented their own “TED” talks. Junior Eesha Sachdeva titled her talk “You Snooze, They Lose.”
“I discussed the problem of slacktivism, or how people in today’s society use social media to advocate for charitable causes,” she said. “Amidst the frenzy of likes, retweets and shares, the rest of the world blindly believes that problems are being solved and changes are being made, when in reality many of the world’s greatest issues continue to persist.”
Sophomore Cade Spector spoke about “Using Technology to Incentivize Safety in Athletics.”
“It’s the slogan my brothers and I have coined with our product The Smart Guard,” he said. “The Smart Guard is a mouth guard equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities that uses the well-known anatomic concept of bone conduction hearing in order to let coaches give in-time instruction to athletes on the field. In my talk (I tried) to portray my process through thinking up the idea, and how we hope to change the future with it, (as well as) how anyone can find a problem in their community and use the new advances in technologies to solve them.”
Other student speakers were sophomore Evan Ehrhardt with “The Power of Story” and senior Julia Gong on “Shoot for Pluto, Land on the Moon: The Importance of Setting Seemingly Unattainable Goals.”
According to its website, the TEDx program “is designed to help communities, organizations and individuals to spark conversation and connection through local TED-like experiences.”
Comments