Girl Scouts earn Silver Award

Several local Girl Scouts have received the Silver Award, the second highest achievement in Girl Scouting.
Mary Rachel Lovin of Willow Springs created a newsletter to distribute to children at AWANA at Kennebec Baptist Church. As a frequent volunteer at her church, she wanted to create a newsletter that taught lessons and kept the children interested with games and puzzles. Mary is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Lovin. She has been a Girl Scout since 2011 and is a member of Troop 0117. She participates in Spiritual Twist Productions, a Christian theater group, and is a co-historian of her chapter of the Capital Area National Homeschool National Honor Society.
Trinity Luchynsky, Katherine Snow and Gwendolyn Jones of Troop 210 worked together to raise awareness on all types of cancer. They worked with Relay for Life and were able to learn first-hand about the disease from cancer survivors and their loved ones. Their project, Conquer the Beast, honors those who have fought cancer. The girls worked within their community and provided tips on ways to prevent cancer and also created ways to engage young people to unite to end cancer through awareness and prevention.
Trinity is the daughter of Destinyanne Miller and has been a Girl Scout since 2015. In addition to Scouting, she participates in mock trial and soccer. Katherine is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael William Snow and has been a Girl Scout since 2008. She is also active in band, soccer and Relay for Life. Gwendolyn is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Travis L. Jones Sr. and has been a Girl Scout since 2010. She is a dancer and volunteer, and participates in youth group, youth choir and usher board.
Ava McDonald of Troop 326 coordinated a birdhouse building project to help teach her neighborhood about the importance of endangered birds. She engaged the youth in her community with an event that resulted in 14 birdhouses being donated to Wake Audubon Society. Ava is the daughter of Brian and Maura McDonald. She has been a Girl Scout since 2007 and is a member of Troop 1459. She also participates in track, soccer and Key Club.
Riley Houser and Sydney McIntyre of Raleigh worked together on hospital activity boxes filled with items to entertain young children receiving treatment at Wake Med Children’s Hospital. They held a donation drive for three months for items to include in the boxes and raised money to purchase additional items by selling snow cones and hosting bake sales. They made 12 boxes with books, coloring books, games and puzzles, and created communal boxes for the hospital such as a game box, book box and a puzzle/art box for the waiting room.
Riley is the daughter of Leigh Ann and Shawn Houser and has been a Girl Scout since 2009. She is active in Powerhouse Elite Cheer, Leesville Road Middle School Cheer, Confirmation classes at Soapstone United Methodist Church and WHIN Family Service Project. Sydney is the daughter of Donald McIntyre and Teresa Forehand and has been a Girl Scout since 2010. She is active in Confirmation classes at St. Francis of Assissi, dance at Carolina Dance Center, volleyball at TVC and St. Francis of Assissi, and Beta Club and Dance Company.
Madison Walker of Garner held educational workshops at the Girls and Boys Club, YMCA and other children’s centers to educate them on how to avoid obesity by staying active. Her project title is ACTIVE: Advice, Connect, Talk, Identify, Value, and Encourage. Madison hopes to one day hold her own ACTIVE camp. She is the daughter of Christopher and Donna Walker. She has been a Girl Scout since 2011 and is a member of Troop 447. She is active in the Miss NC Outstanding Teen Scholarship Organization and is an all-star cheerleader and varsity cheerleader, and plays softball and field hockey.
