3 Girl Scouts receive Gold Award

Three Girl Scouts have received their Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouting. Here’s what they did for their projects.
Kristina Lane of Raleigh sought to educate her peers at her high school on the issue of homeless women in the community with her project Women’s Health and Empowerment Service Days. She gave a presentation on homelessness and recruited students to volunteer with the Helen Wright Center, a women’s homeless shelter in downtown Raleigh.
Kristina is the daughter of Bill and Helene Lane and is a senior at Raleigh Charter High School. She has been in Girl Scouts since 2007 and is in Troop 818. She is the senior class secretary, swim team captain and soccer team captain.
Elizabeth Tove of Cary volunteered at the Hemlock Bluff Nature Preserve to educate children on bluebirds and to help the local bluebird population. She also built bird houses and made paving stones with animal prints for display.
Elizabeth has been a Girl Scout since 2010 and is a member of Troop 660. She is active in marching band, gymnastics, taekwondo and acting.
Samantha Thomas of Raleigh created puppets and a puppet theater to donate to the Raleigh Rescue Mission Child Development Center. The puppets and theater were made by hand from donated materials and will provide a creative outlet for children to vent frustrations, stretch their minds and be creative.
Samantha is the daughter of Christopher and Debora Thomas and a graduate of Millbrook High School. She attends Wake Technical Community College. She has been in Girl Scouts since 2007 and is in Troop 1069. She is active in the Forest Hills Baptist Church Youth Group, Youth Council and basketball team. She also participates in Women’s Leadership Club and Technical Theatre.
