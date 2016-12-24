Hester earns Silver Palm

Ford Worthy Hester, a senior at Broughton High School, was recognized at the BSA Troop 395 Court of Honor for earning his Eagle Scout Silver Palm Award. Ford was awarded his Eagle rank in 2014 but remained active in the troop and earned the Bronze, Gold and Silver Palm awards for his continued achievement, leadership and service to his troop.
He served as crew leader for his 2013 Philmont contingent on a 100-mile backpacking trek and also led his troop in 2014 as senior patrol leader.
Troop 395 of the Occoneechee Council is hosted by White Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh. Only about 275 Eagle Scouts in the United States earn the Silver Palm each year.
Scouting is a tradition in Ford’s family. His grandfather, father and brother have all earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Comments