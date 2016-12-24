CHHS recognized at festival for stage work

The Theater Department at Chapel Hill High School earned multiple awards during the 2016 North Carolina Theater Conference High School Play Festival in November at Wake Forest High School.
Theater students, led by Thomas Drago, performed two plays during the festival, “How to Succeed in High School Without Really Trying” and “The 9 Worst Breakups of All Time,” and brought home five awards, including Excellence in Costume Design and Excellence in Ensemble Acting. Michelle Chen received an award for Excellence in Student Directing for her work with “How to Succeed in High School Without Really Trying.”
The performances were judged by professional actors and directors, who watched each show and gave feedback to the students, encouraging further growth. The performers were given 45 minutes to set up, perform their play and clear the stage. After their performance, the students joined their peers in the audience to receive feedback.
Comments