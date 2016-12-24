Silver awards go to local Scouts

Four Girl Scouts have earned the Silver Award, the second highest achievement in Girl Scouting. Here’s what they did for their projects.
Charanya Srinivasan of Cary created and led a youth-driven organization to bring awareness to how Indian classical dance and music can be used as a form of therapy. She named her organization the Youth India Classical Arts Society, and she held rehearsals where she taught choreographed dances. At the end of her project, the group performed a show. Charanya is the daughter of Srinivasan Rajagopal and Srivdhya Kidambi. She has been a Girl Scout since 2013 and is a member of Troop 660. She is active in Indian classical dance performance at ICMDS, Sri Chandramudralaya-India, and the Cleveland Thyagaraia Festival. She is also a vocalist at the North Carolina Youth Classical Arts for Charity.
Mackenzie Hill of Clayton put together bags containing essential daily hygiene items for those in need. She collected donations and created 50 Blessing Bags, distributing them to homeless people in community parks and other populous areas. She will continue to collect items to donate to the local food pantry. Mackenzie is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Channing B. Hill. She has been a Girl Scout since 2007 and is a member of Troop 640. She is active in competitive dancing at Premier Athletics.
Kitiara Fletcher of Garner focused on generation miscommunication. She created a handmade book cart with the goal of bringing older and younger generations together to share something they both enjoy, like reading. She is the daughter of Lucille and Barry Nicklow. She has been a Girl Scout since 2006 and is a member of Troop 1373. She also participates in church group at Holy Cross Lutheran in Clayton.
Sarah Jumma of Raleigh took action by tutoring children who were not meeting their grade level standards. She gathered a group of students with strong academic skills to spend extra time with younger students to practice subjects that they were struggling with. Sarah is the daughter of Sheeba and Salim Jumma. She has been a Girl Scout since 2007 and swims for the YOTA swim team.
