Library project earns Girl Scout Silver Award

Two Raleigh Girl Scouts, Alexis Byfield and Kennedy Cooper, earned their Silver Award by creating a library at the Salvation Army Center of Hope. They collected books, games and other items for children of all ages and built a large book house so children could easily access the books. They also made bookmarks and created a log to keep track of the books.
Alexis is the daughter of Noel and Freda Byfield and has been a Girl Scout since 2008. She is active in National Honor Society, FCCLA, Wake County Public Library Teen Leadership Corp., Photography Club and swimming.
Kennedy is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cory E. Cooper and has been a Girl Scout since 2008. She is active in Jack and Jill of America, Spanish Club, Step Team, track, swimming and Wake County Public Library Teen Leadership Corp.
Both girls are members of Troop 338. The Silver Award is the second highest achievement in Girl Scouting.
