Bible knowledge pays off for Wake Forest teen

Noah McKay, a 17-year-old high school student and member of Lighthouse Christian Homeschool Association in Wake Forest, as well as the president of Wake Forest Christian Honor Society, recently competed in the National Bible Bee in San Antonio, Texas.
In preparation for the competition, senior contestants had to memorize about 900 verses in three months and do an in-depth study of the book of I John. Noah was one of 15 semifinalists in the senior division and after a perfect round was eliminated from finals with a tie breaker. Noah was awarded the Chairman’s Oratory Award for best oral delivery at the competition.
Noah and his twin sister, Abby, who is the service chair of the Wake Forest Christian Honor Society, are recipients of the bronze President’s Volunteer Service Award.
After high school, Noah wants to major in biblical studies and philosophy, with an eye toward grad school, possibly seminary. Abby plans to pursue a BSN in nursing.
