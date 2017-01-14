Cary Boy Scout earns Eagle

Jorge E. Rodriguez Benitez of Cary recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 316 in Apex.
For his project, Jorge built a raised flowerbed for the Chatham Ridge Assisted Living center in Chapel Hill, providing a form of horticultural therapy for residents of the Horizons Center, a special section of the facility for mentally ill patients. It also serves as an additional amenity for residents who enjoy gardening as a pastime, designed to provide the lowest maintenance needs and the longest durability. The project required 198 hours of work.
Jorge is the son of Jorge Rodriguez and Ada Benitez.
