Clayton Girl Scout earns Silver Award

Jordan Clark of Clayton earned her Girl Scout Silver Award, the second highest achievement in Girl Scouting.
For her project, Jordan helped a community horse farm with maintenance and horse care. The farm’s elderly owner needed help with the farm where he teaches children with disabilities about horse care and horsemanship. Jordan cared for horses, mended fences, landscaped and cleaned. She will continue to volunteer at the stable.
Jordan is the daughter of Peter and Kristine Clark. She has been a Girl Scout since 2007 and is a member of Troop 640. She is active in golf, swim team, FBLA, sign language club and HOSA.
