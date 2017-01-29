Holly Springs students perform at choral festival

Fifteen choral students from Holly Springs High School performed in the All-Carolina Invitational Male Choral Festival at UNC-Chapel Hill on Jan. 14. The festival began with performances by Vox Virorum, a community men’s ensemble, under the direction of Jeremy Nabors. Concluding the concert were male choristers from 14 high schools across the state performing under the direction of guest clinician Andrew Crow, director of choral activities at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. Those participating were: (front row left) Luca Hurst, Jack Amoroso, Graham Carter, David Meyers, Michael Fox, Ben Edwards, Aiden Hessing, Rian Ufer, Kyle Rodriguez, and (back row left) Timothy Inman, Cameron Mackie, Carson Gartner, Scott Irish, Tristan Ream, Connor Fahs.
Contributed photo
