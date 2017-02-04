Reading-themed projects earn Silvers

Two Girl Scouts have earned Silver Awards, the second highest achievement in Girl Scouting. Here’s what they did for their projects.
Sarah Timin of Raleigh addressed the lack of interest in reading in some elementary school students by creating an activity book for Millbrook Elementary Magnet School with ideas for lessons using and supporting their science, technology, reading, engineering, art, and math (STREAM) program. The lessons used STREAM-themed books to help students learn about these topics while reading fiction books.
Sarah is the daughter of Brian Timin and Shannon Vogel. She has been a Girl Scout for seven years and is a member of Troop 326.
Taylor Cole of Clayton tutored students at Cooper Elementary School to help improve their reading skills. She learned that 60 percent of the children at the school needed assistance in reading, and hoped that by providing one-on-one assistance the students would get the attention they needed to succeed. She collected 300 books to donate to the school, plus an additional 150 books to donate to the Hocutt Ellington Library.
Taylor is the daughter of Jamie and Tina Cole and a member of Troop 3176. She is active in church and the Clayton School of Dance.
