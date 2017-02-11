Cedar Ridge senior goes to Grammys

Griffin Ross, a senior at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, was selected to perform with the 2017 Grammy Band. The Grammy Foundation provided an all-expense-paid 10-day trip to Los Angeles, where the band performed at various venues during the week leading up to the awards show. The band also recorded a CD and met representatives from New York, Boston and California schools to discuss scholarship opportunities. Finally, the band had the opportunity to attend the Grammy Awards show and perform at the official after party.
In addition, Griffin was selected to perform as first chair tenor saxophone for Jazz Band of America, a national competition. That festival will take place in Indianapolis in March. He was also chosen as a YoungArts winner for jazz, saxophone, tenor at the merit level.
Griffin is a member of the jazz and wind ensembles and jazz combo at Cedar Ridge and the Triangle Youth Jazz Ensemble (TYJE) in Raleigh. TYJE participated in Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Essentially Ellington competition in New York City in May, taking second place overall nationally. Griffin received an individual award of Outstanding Saxophone from Wynton Marsalis.
Griffin is also starting his fourth year as a varsity lacrosse player for Cedar Ridge.
