Girl Scouts earn Silver Award

Several Girl Scouts have earned their Silver Award, the second highest achievement in Girl Scouting. Here’s what they did for their projects.
Kendall Dominick of Holly Springs collected purses and personal hygiene items for homeless and low-income women. She wanted these women in her community to get the opportunity to feel appreciated. Kendall is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Dominick. She has been a Girl Scout since 2011 and is a member of Troop 255. She participates in Voca Varina, a middle-high school girls’ choir, and takes voice and piano lessons.
Madilyn Blackmon of Willow Spring created fitness activities to help reduce childhood obesity in her community, collaborating with Rockstar Cheer and Dance Holly Springs to provide children with fitness activities that didn’t require equipment and could be done anywhere. Madilyn is the daughter of William and Candy Blackmon. She has been a Girl Scout since 2008 and is a member of Troop 1451. She participates in competitive cheerleading at Rockstar Cheer and Dance Holly Springs.
Christine Alford of Durham worked with Families Moving Forward of Durham, a facility that offers a temporary home to families with children in the crisis of homelessness. She hosted a tea party with her friends and members of her church, asking them to bring personal items and home goods to donate. She was able to deliver 500 household items to help these families. Christine is the daughter of Jacquline L. Alford. She has been a Girl Scout for 10 years and is a member of Troop 870. She participates in youth missionary, youth choir, guitar, instruments of praises and taekwondo.
Amanda Baright created a source of learning within the community by providing the city of Durham with a Little Free Library in an accessible area. She collected resources to build the library and books to stock it with. The Little Free Library provides a way for people who can’t afford to buy books to get books for free and allows people to give back to the community by donating books. Amanda is the daughter of Christine Baright. She has been a Girl Scout for eight years and is a member of Troop 810. She participates in tennis, swim team, youth ministry and altar serving at St. Matthews Church, and she plays piano.
Marlee Schneider of Holly Springs addressed childhood illiteracy by implementing a book box, a 20-book log, and handing out pamphlets with information on childhood illiteracy to help educate parents and staff at Holly Springs Elementary School. Marlee is the daughter of Steve and Tina Schneider. She has been a Girl Scout since 2007 and is a member of Troop 255. She participates in writing club, piano lessons, yearbook club and international club.
