TMSA students advance at fair

Students from Triangle Math and Science Academy in Cary attended the Regional Science Fair on Feb. 11 at Hillside High School in Durham. Seven won awards in their category and will advance to the State Science Fair at Meredith College on March 25.
First-place winners were Nicholas Lenfestey, fifth grade; Shishira Somashekar, seventh grade; and Sarah Sander, eighth grade.
Honorable mention awards went to Micheal Ansari, eighth grade; Matthew Hughes, ninth grade; and Lucas Turner, ninth grade.
Shruti Marota, ninth grade, won third place.
The academy’s Middle School Cyber Patriot team has advanced to the Middle School Division Semifinals of the Cyber Patriot IX competition.
Cyber Patriot is a national youth cyber education program created to inspire middle and high school students toward careers in cybersecurity or other science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines. The middle school team successfully addressed the multiple cybersecurity scenarios presented in the competition and earned their way into the Division Semifinals.
